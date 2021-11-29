Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PBMLF stock remained flat at $$1.89 during trading on Monday. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 million, a PE ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

