Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAG. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $102.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

