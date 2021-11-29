Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $159.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.76 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.08.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.71.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.