Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $12.30 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.23.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $114.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day moving average is $105.00. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

