Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,742 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Kohl’s worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 16.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KSS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $53.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

