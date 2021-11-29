Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 439,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,550,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 416.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,775,000 after buying an additional 1,739,348 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,571,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,257,000 after buying an additional 601,487 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,264,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after buying an additional 433,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 814,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after buying an additional 416,628 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.

