Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 139.5% from the October 31st total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXBR opened at $4.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 million, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.74. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

