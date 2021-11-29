OWNDATA Trading 37.4% Higher Over Last Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a market cap of $723,861.69 and approximately $50.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.29 or 0.00351930 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013312 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001271 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $685.33 or 0.01174900 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

