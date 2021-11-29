Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading 5% Higher

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $35.87. 21,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,943,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after buying an additional 1,452,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after buying an additional 1,228,297 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after buying an additional 1,202,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after buying an additional 1,013,728 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

