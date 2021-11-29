Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sean Roosen Sells 15,000 Shares

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sean Roosen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total value of C$238,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 625,497 shares in the company, valued at C$9,937,708.69.

TSE:OR traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.66. 74,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,153. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of C$12.39 and a twelve month high of C$18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,754.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective (down from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.50 price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.45.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

