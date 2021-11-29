Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sean Roosen Sells 15,000 Shares

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sean Roosen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total value of C$238,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 625,497 shares in the company, valued at C$9,937,708.69.

TSE:OR traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.66. 74,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,153. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of C$12.39 and a twelve month high of C$18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,754.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective (down from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.50 price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.45.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

