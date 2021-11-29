Ormeus Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $172,554.00 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $308,930.18 and approximately $172,554.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00063095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00095836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.84 or 0.07600941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,067.14 or 0.99354171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

