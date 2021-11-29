Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,872,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 89,265 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

OGN stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

