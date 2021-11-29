Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Cap of $355.27 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. Orchid has a market cap of $355.27 million and approximately $60.15 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00043078 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00232758 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00089378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

