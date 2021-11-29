Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Trading Down 6.3%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.93. 22,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 743,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

ORMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $614.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 132,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

