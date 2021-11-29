Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Oracle posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.94. 9,552,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,247,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91. Oracle has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $254.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

