Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDXH. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MDXH opened at $9.04 on Monday. MDxHealth has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $13.17.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

