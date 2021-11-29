OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00043395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.00237499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00088760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.