Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Update

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 233.2% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OPWEF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,175. Opawica Explorations has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.

Get Opawica Explorations alerts:

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Arrowhead, Bazooka East, Bazooka West, TKL Teck, and McWatters Property. The company was founded on September 17, 1975 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.