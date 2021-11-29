Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Update

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 233.2% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OPWEF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,175. Opawica Explorations has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.
About Opawica Explorations
