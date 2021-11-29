Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $874.86 million and $159.34 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00194105 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00034806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.93 or 0.00705909 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014508 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00070418 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

