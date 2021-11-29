OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Gap Up to $9.44

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $10.10. OneSpaWorld shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 749 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $881.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 92,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 88,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth $778,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

