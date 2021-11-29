One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Sells $53,000.00 in Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OSS opened at $5.37 on Monday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.98.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

