OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s (OMVKY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS OMVKY traded down $4.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

