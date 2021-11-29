OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,671 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of OFG Bancorp worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

OFG stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $27.73.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $134.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.