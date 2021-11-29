Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Receives $18.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCUP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

OCUP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. 103,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,207. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

