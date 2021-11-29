Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Oblong worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OBLG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Oblong during the first quarter worth about $17,097,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oblong by 688.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 421,315 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oblong by 90.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oblong during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

OBLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James assumed coverage on Oblong in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OBLG stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. Oblong Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.96.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Oblong had a negative net margin of 60.17% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oblong Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oblong Profile

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

