Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.84

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.84 and last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 1627789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

OSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,586,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $4,556,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 715,367 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,720. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 692.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

