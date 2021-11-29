O3Swap (O3) Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded up 8% against the dollar. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00062429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00073186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00098509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.14 or 0.07445430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,107.84 or 0.99736999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

