NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 203.7% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:NSFDF remained flat at $$0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.03. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.