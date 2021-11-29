NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $937,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Carvana makes up 1.1% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,578,253.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,850 shares of company stock worth $8,971,371. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVNA stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.96. 27,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,587. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $219.40 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.34 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.10.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

