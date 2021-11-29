NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $501,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Dover by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,698 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.58. 6,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,485. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $178.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.03 and a 200 day moving average of $162.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.