NuWave Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after acquiring an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 595,510 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.74. 145,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,038,544. The firm has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.45. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

