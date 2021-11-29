NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 1,892 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $207.65. 45,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.62 and its 200-day moving average is $223.45. The company has a market cap of $142.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

