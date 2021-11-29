Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Down 96.0% in November

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the October 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $15.85. 54 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,700. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 200.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 47.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

