Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 833 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Preformed Line Products worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth $1,082,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

PLPC opened at $65.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $319.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.91. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $70.96.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

