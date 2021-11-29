Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,918 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pzena Investment Management worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the second quarter worth $2,679,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter worth $118,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter worth $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 18.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PZN opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $736.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.24%.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

