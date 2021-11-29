Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $926,000 in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 352,336 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Castlight Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter worth $51,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.41 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

