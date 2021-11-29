Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 771,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $13.69 on Monday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $672.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

