Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $856,000 Holdings in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of 111 worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 111 by 1,051.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 706,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 111 by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 386,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 111 by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 111 during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in 111 by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YI opened at $4.12 on Monday. 111, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $468.37 million for the quarter.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

