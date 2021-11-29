Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 33,901 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omega Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 712,331 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 34,517 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 950,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

