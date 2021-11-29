Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvalent Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NUVL. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $20.47 on Thursday. Nuvalent has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $130,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvalent (NUVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.