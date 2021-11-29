Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Up 9%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.31. 68 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 149,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,290,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

