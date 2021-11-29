Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nutanix by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $34.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.63. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $830,834.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

