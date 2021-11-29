Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 42.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 270.7% higher against the US dollar. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $433,825.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

