Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $55.35. 126,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,101. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -425.77 and a beta of 1.17. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,162,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjay Vaswani sold 42,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $2,358,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,725 shares of company stock worth $5,834,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.