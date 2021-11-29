NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNOW. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get NOW alerts:

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $999.45 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. NOW has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NOW will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth $913,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth $271,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth $51,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in NOW by 7.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.