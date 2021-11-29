Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,056 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $41,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,154,000 after buying an additional 124,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,981,000 after purchasing an additional 458,992 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,922,000 after purchasing an additional 363,495 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

