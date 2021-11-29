Northfield Precision Instrument Corp (OTC:NFPC) Declares Dividend of $0.60

Northfield Precision Instrument Corp (OTC:NFPC) announced a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTC NFPC opened at $19.75 on Monday. Northfield Precision Instrument has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

