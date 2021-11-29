Northern Trust Corp Takes $755,000 Position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 218,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.07% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,358,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 2.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 2.37 and its 200 day moving average is 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $619.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.10. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of 1.50 and a 52-week high of 5.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

