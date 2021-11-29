Northern Trust Corp Sells 58,410 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 58,410 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.29% of CyberOptics worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.85 million, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.69. CyberOptics Co. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $180,060.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.