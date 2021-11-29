Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,509 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,509 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,088.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 521,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 505,246 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 537.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 598,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 505,026 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period.

EWU stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $34.26.

